Patrick Rodgers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robby Shelton, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Sebastián Muñoz, and Talor Gooch are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rodgers had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to 2 under for the round.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Rodgers hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 421-yard par-4 15th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.