In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Reed hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a 300 yard drive on the 542-yard par-5 second, Reed chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Reed's 146 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Reed's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, Reed got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reed to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Reed had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Reed reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 under for the round.