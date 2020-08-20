-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Patrick Cantlay hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Cantlay hit his 113 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Cantlay's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Cantlay hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.