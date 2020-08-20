-
-
Pat Perez shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Perez finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Tommy Fleetwood, Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Robby Shelton, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Sebastián Muñoz, and Talor Gooch are tied for 9th at 5 under.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Perez hit his 203 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Perez to 1 under for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Perez chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.
On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Perez's tee shot went 201 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Perez hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th. This moved Perez to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.