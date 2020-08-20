Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Taylor had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Taylor's 170 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Taylor hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 3 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Taylor chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Taylor hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.