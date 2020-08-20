-
Nate Lashley shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Nate Lashley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Dustin Johnson, Ian Poulter, and Brendan Steele are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Lashley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lashley had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lashley to 2 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Lashley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lashley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Lashley hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lashley to 1 under for the round.
