In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Michael Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 42nd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 13th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

Thompson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Thompson hit an approach shot from 75 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.