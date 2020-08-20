-
Max Homa putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Max Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Max Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's tee shot went 227 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
