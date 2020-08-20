-
Maverick McNealy putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McNealy finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Harry Higgs, Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Brendan Steele, and Charley Hoffman; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Maverick McNealy's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Maverick McNealy to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.
At the 510-yard par-4 12th, McNealy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put McNealy at 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.
