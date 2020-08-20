Matthew Wolff hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 5th at 6 under with Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen; Tommy Fleetwood and Cameron Davis are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Kevin Streelman and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Wolff had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Wolff's 117 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Wolff hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wolff had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 5 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 6 under for the round.