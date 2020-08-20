-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matthew NeSmith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 second, NeSmith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, NeSmith's 146 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
