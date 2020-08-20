In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 108th at 6 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick's 231 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Fitzpatrick hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Fitzpatrick chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first, Fitzpatrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 3 over for the round.

Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 272 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 298-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 5 over for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.