Matt Kuchar putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Kuchar hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuchar finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
Matt Kuchar hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Matt Kuchar to even for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Kuchar had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kuchar's 128 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
