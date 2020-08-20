Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 15th at 3 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Jones had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Jones's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Jones hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Jones chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Jones hit an approach shot from 215 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.