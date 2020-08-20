Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Hubbard's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 4 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hubbard's 208 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Hubbard hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.