Marc Leishman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round in 82nd at 4 over; Harris English is in 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 4 under.

At the 510-yard par-4 12th, Leishman's tee shot went 280 yards to the native area, his second shot went 45 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 203 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 2 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Leishman's tee shot went 176 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Leishman hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved Leishman to 5 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Leishman's his second shot went 7 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 5 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Leishman went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Leishman to 5 over for the round.

At the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 4 over for the round.