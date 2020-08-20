  • Marc Leishman shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • On Wednesday prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman competed in a nine-hole competition on the back nine at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts using the Wolf-format for a bonus pool of $150,000 funded by title sponsor Northern Trust. The bonus pool charitable dollars will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in support of COVID-19 relief.
    Round Recaps

    THE NORTHERN TRUST Charity Challenge highlights

    On Wednesday prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Champ, Charley Hoffman and Marc Leishman competed in a nine-hole competition on the back nine at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts using the Wolf-format for a bonus pool of $150,000 funded by title sponsor Northern Trust. The bonus pool charitable dollars will benefit The Greater Boston Food Bank and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in support of COVID-19 relief.