Mackenzie Hughes shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 28th at 3 under; Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Davis, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Kevin Streelman, Robby Shelton, Danny Lee, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, and Talor Gooch are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Hughes's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Hughes's 163 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Hughes hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.
