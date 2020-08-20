Luke List hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, List chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, List had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, List had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, List's tee shot went 175 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, List chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 3 under for the round.