In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Lucas Glover hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine.

Lucas Glover got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Glover reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Glover chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Glover's 158 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Glover had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Glover got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Glover hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Glover at 1 under for the round.