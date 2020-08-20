-
Louis Oosthuizen delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Louis Oosthuizen hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 2nd at 6 under with Scott Piercy; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Louis Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Oosthuizen's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 4 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 5 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 6 under for the round.
