In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Lanto Griffin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Griffin's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Griffin's 130 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Griffin had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Griffin's 179 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Griffin hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.