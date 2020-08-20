-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee posts bogey-free 4-under 67 l in the first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and finished the round bogey free. Lee finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Sebastián Muñoz, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Lee's 152 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Lee at 2 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Lee had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.
