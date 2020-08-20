-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman makes birdie on No. 8 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Streelman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
Streelman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
Streelman hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, he sank his approach from 148 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Streelman's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.
Streelman got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 5 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.