In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Kevin Streelman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

Streelman hit his drive to left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, he sank his approach from 148 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 5 under for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 6 under for the round.