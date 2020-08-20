-
-
Kevin Na shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Na birdies No. 13 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Na had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, Na suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Na at even for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Na's 158 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Na's tee shot went 284 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 28 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 133 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.