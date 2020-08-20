Kevin Kisner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 8 under; and Tommy Fleetwood and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Kisner's 138 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.