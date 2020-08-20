Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Mitchell had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 17th. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Mitchell's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Mitchell hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.