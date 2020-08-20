In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Sebastián Muñoz, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Bradley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Bradley hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Bradley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Bradley to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Bradley's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.