  • Justin Thomas putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Thomas makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

    In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Thomas makes a 1-foot birdie putt on the par-4 4th hole.