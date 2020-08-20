In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Thomas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his round tied for 16th at 3 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen is in 3rd at 6 under; and Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Justin Thomas's tee shot went 286 yards to the native area and his approach went 202 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Thomas hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Thomas to 2 over for the round.

Thomas hit his tee at the green on the 187-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Thomas to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Thomas chipped in his third shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Thomas hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.