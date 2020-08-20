In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Justin Rose hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Rose hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Rose hit his tee shot 286 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Rose to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Rose's 140 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Rose reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rose to 2 under for the round.