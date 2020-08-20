In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jordan Spieth hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Spieth finished his round tied for 27th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.

Jordan Spieth got a double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jordan Spieth to 2 over for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Spieth got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spieth to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Spieth's 89 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Spieth hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth Spieth hit his tee shot 290 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Spieth's tee shot went 299 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 33 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This bogey was the end of his 5 hole birdie streak and moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Spieth chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 3 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Spieth at 2 under for the round.