August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jon Rahm hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Rahm got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.
