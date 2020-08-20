In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Joel Dahmen hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 71st at 1 under; Cameron Davis is in 1st at 8 under; Tommy Fleetwood and Harris English are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Kevin Streelman, Matthew Wolff, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Dahmen's 142 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 18th, Dahmen hit his 107 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

At the 365-yard par-4 first, Dahmen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Dahmen's his second shot went 25 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.