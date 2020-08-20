Joaquin Niemann hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Talor Gooch, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Niemann had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 213-yard par-3 eighth green, Niemann suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Niemann at even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 155 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Niemann hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.