Jim Herman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 117th at 4 over; Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Davis, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Kevin Streelman, Robby Shelton, Danny Lee, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, and Talor Gooch are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.

On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 over for the round.

Herman his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 3 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 11th green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 4 over for the round.

Herman got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 5 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 13th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 6 over for the round.

At the 187-yard par-3 16th, Herman hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Herman had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 4 over for the round.