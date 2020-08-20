-
-
Jason Kokrak shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Kokrak birdies No. 5 in Round 1 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
Jason Kokrak hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kokrak hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Kokrak to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Kokrak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Kokrak chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kokrak had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.