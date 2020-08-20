-
Jason Day shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Harris English is in 1st at 6 under; Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Maverick McNealy, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, Harry Higgs, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
Day tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Day to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Day's 156 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 under for the round.
