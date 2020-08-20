-
Strong putting brings J.T. Poston an even-par round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
J.T. Poston hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poston finished his round tied for 43rd at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth J.T. Poston hit his tee shot 282 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved J.T. Poston to 1 under for the round.
