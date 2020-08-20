In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Ian Poulter hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Dustin Johnson and Brendan Steele; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger, and Harry Higgs are tied for 5th at 4 under.

On the par-5 second, Poulter's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Poulter chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Poulter's 157 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 4 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to 3 under for the round.

At the 421-yard par-4 15th, Poulter reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Poulter at 4 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 5 under for the round.