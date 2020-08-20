Hideki Matsuyama hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 69th at 1 under; Cameron Davis and Tommy Fleetwood are tied for 1st at 8 under; Kevin Streelman and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Matthew Wolff, Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Kevin Kisner, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 5th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Matsuyama had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 231-yard par-3 11th green, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Matsuyama at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Matsuyama's 133 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 17th, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.