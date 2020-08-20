-
Henrik Norlander finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Henrik Norlander hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Norlander's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Norlander hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Norlander at 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.
