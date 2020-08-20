Harry Higgs hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round tied for 5th at 4 under with Charley Hoffman, Scott Piercy, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, and Brendan Steele; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; and Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Harry Higgs had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 510-yard par-4 12th. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 17th, Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 57-foot putt for birdie. This put Higgs at 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Higgs's 88 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Higgs hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgs chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.