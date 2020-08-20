  • Harry Higgs putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST

  • In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harry Higgs' 193-yard approach from the rough lands 13 feet from teh hole. He would make birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs birdies No. 10 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

