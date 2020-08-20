In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Harris English hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. English finished his round in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Talor Gooch, and Ian Poulter are tied for 4th at 5 under.

At the par-5 second, English chipped in his third shot from 97 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, English hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, English chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, English's tee shot went 220 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

At the 231-yard par-3 11th, English hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, English's 210 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 5 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 13th, English reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put English at 6 under for the round.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th hole, English reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved English to 7 under for the round.

On the 187-yard par-3 16th, English hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left English to 7 under for the round.

English hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 17th. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 530-yard par-5 18th hole, English hit an approach shot from 209 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 7 under for the round.