Harold Varner III shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at even for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter, and Talor Gooch are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Brendan Steele, Daniel Berger, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Varner III hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Varner III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 fifth hole, Varner III had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 213-yard par-3 eighth, Varner III's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
