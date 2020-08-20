-
6-over 77 by Graeme McDowell in first round of the NORTHERN TRUST
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Graeme McDowell hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 66-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 447-yard par-4 13th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 over for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, McDowell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McDowell to 5 over for the round.
At the 472-yard par-4 ninth, McDowell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McDowell to 6 over for the round.
