August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Gary Woodland hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Woodland finished his round tied for 18th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Harris English are tied for 1st at 6 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Dustin Johnson, and Maverick McNealy are tied for 6th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Gary Woodland had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gary Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
Woodland hit his tee shot 268 yards to the native area on the 421-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 18th, Woodland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.
