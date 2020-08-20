-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Emiliano Grillo hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 542-yard par-5 second, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
At the 208-yard par-3 third, Grillo hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 298-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Grillo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 516-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Grillo to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.