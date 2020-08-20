-
-
Dylan Frittelli putts well in round one of the NORTHERN TRUST
-
August 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Dylan Frittelli’s lengthy birdie putt at THE NORTHERN TRUST
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Dylan Frittelli sinks a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-5 7th hole.
Dylan Frittelli hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Frittelli finished his round tied for 25th at 2 under; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Scott Piercy and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Charley Hoffman, and Talor Gooch are tied for 4th at 5 under.
After a 290 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 18th, Dylan Frittelli chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dylan Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to even for the round.
On the 542-yard par-5 second hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.
On the 600-yard par-5 seventh, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 43-foot putt for birdie. This put Frittelli at 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.