In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Dustin Johnson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under with Charley Hoffman, Daniel Berger, Harry Higgs, and Maverick McNealy; Harris English is in 1st at 6 under; and Talor Gooch, Scott Piercy, Louis Oosthuizen, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 510-yard par-4 12th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Johnson chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 fifth, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Johnson hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.