In his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, Doc Redman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 68th at 2 over; Harris English is in 1st at 7 under; Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Daniel Berger, and Ian Poulter are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Harry Higgs, Dustin Johnson, Scott Piercy, Maverick McNealy, Brendan Steele, and Charley Hoffman are tied for 6th at 4 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Redman's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Redman hit his 169 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

Redman had a fantastic chip-in on the 213-yard par-3 eighth. His his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 10th, Redman's tee shot went 282 yards to the native area, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 155 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the 231-yard par-3 11th, Redman's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 510-yard par-4 12th, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

At the 516-yard par-4 14th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Redman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 421-yard par-4 15th. This moved Redman to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 17th hole, Redman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 2 over for the round.