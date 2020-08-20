Denny McCarthy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the NORTHERN TRUST, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 46th at 2 under; Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Davis, and Harris English are tied for 1st at 7 under; Charley Hoffman, Bubba Watson, Sebastián Muñoz, Scott Piercy, and Louis Oosthuizen are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Kevin Streelman, Robby Shelton, Danny Lee, Daniel Berger, Ian Poulter, Matthew Wolff, Charles Howell III, and Talor Gooch are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 516-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 421-yard par-4 15th hole, McCarthy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, McCarthy's 141 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, McCarthy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 542-yard par-5 second, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 208-yard par-3 green third, McCarthy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 298-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, McCarthy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 ninth hole, McCarthy had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.